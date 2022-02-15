Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 754.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

