Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 398,600 shares during the quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

