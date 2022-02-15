Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $598.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.53) to GBX 598 ($8.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.57.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.
