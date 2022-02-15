Axa S.A. Has $4.17 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Saia worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $2,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 17.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $152,000.
In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $268.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day moving average of $283.35.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
