Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NYSE AX traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,741. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

