Backblaze (BLZE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The business had revenue of 17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 17.02 million. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLZE opened at 13.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 16.19. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 11.11 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLZE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 26.75.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

