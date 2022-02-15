Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915,659 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals makes up 8.0% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
AVIR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 9,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $88.77.
AVIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.