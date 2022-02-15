Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915,659 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals makes up 8.0% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 9,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.