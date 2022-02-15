Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Has $23.29 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,347 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for 0.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.78% of Cytokinetics worth $23,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,999,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,938,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,121 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 40,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,343. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.