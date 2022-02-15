Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.86 on Tuesday, reaching $592.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,910. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.81 and a 200 day moving average of $546.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

