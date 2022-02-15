Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

TROW traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.67. 9,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

