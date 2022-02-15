Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.38. 173,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,186. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.