Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR stock traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $183.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.