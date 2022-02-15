bAlpha Price Tops $24.10 on Major Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.10 or 0.00054505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $433,873.42 and approximately $394,402.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

