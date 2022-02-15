Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 160,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.23. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

