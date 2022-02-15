Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,720 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

