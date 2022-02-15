Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €7.30 by Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €7.30 ($8.30) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.50) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.14) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

