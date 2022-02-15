Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAND. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.27.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,828 shares of company stock worth $129,020 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.