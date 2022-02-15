Bank of Marin Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.23. 41,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,068. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

