Bank of Marin Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.85. The stock had a trading volume of 193,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419,975. The company has a market capitalization of $457.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.