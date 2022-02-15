Bank of Marin Purchases 3,626 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of Marin raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,774. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

