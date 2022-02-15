Bank of Marin Sells 1,006 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 761,581 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,343,000 after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,034,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 204,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,982,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 227,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 88,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,598. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.