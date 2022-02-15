Bank of Marin Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of Marin trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.
SCHD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. 32,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $82.47.
