Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $34.37 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $269.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $83,979.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $316,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 1,448.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.