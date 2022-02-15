Bao Finance Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $6.16 million and $375,861.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.89 or 0.06999125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,203.98 or 0.99999891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00048873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

