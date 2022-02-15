Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 870,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,634. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. Baozun has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

