Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BCS lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.