Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BCS lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.60.
Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
