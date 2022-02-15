Barclays PLC Buys 13,833 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 223.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $210.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

