Barclays PLC Has $128,000 Stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160,979 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 50.0% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $489.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

