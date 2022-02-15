Barclays PLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of LCNB worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCNB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LCNB by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCNB in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

