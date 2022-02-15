Barclays PLC Increases Position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 107.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.99. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

