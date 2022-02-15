Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of First Community worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 14.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.64. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

