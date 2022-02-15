Barclays Reiterates €255.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Barclays set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($229.55) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €225.33 ($256.06).

Shares of RI stock opened at €190.25 ($216.19) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €202.89 and a 200 day moving average of €196.28. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

