Battery Management Corp. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Battery Management Corp. cut its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,170 shares during the quarter. Porch Group comprises 0.0% of Battery Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Battery Management Corp.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Porch Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,073,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Porch Group by 2,519.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after acquiring an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $367,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 5,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,629. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

