Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $755,074.74 and approximately $10,325.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.