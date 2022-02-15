Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 823,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,006,852. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,134 shares of company stock worth $49,802,501. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.