Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $66.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $66,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. 107,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,163. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.