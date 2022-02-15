Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 122.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.52. 50,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,198. The company has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.43 and a 200 day moving average of $188.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.