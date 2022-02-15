Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 5,751 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.30. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,991. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.