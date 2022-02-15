Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 5,976 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.84. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.