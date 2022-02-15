Benjamin J. Chung Sells 40,000 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GBOX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 294,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. GreenBox POS has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBOX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GreenBox POS by 459.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

