Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €44.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.50 ($41.48).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN opened at €31.20 ($35.45) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 1-year high of €37.80 ($42.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.