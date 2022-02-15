Beryl Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,024 shares during the period. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II comprises approximately 1.2% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 660,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,154,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 801,104 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 422,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRPB remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. 46,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,225. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

