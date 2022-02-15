Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $6.83 Million in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 673,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEHAU. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

Shares of AEHAU remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

