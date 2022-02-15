Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000.
CENQU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17.
