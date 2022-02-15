Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 463,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMAC. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 34.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,883 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $577,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 54.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Vistas Media Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

