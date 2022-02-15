Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BWMX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 339,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,376. The firm has a market cap of $540.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWMX. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

