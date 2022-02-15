Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Makes New Investment in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 779,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,000. Sera Prognostics makes up 2.5% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owned 2.66% of Sera Prognostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,896. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SERA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.