Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $620.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 101.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
