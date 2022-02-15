BioImpact Capital LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 578,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Lucira Health makes up 0.7% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHDX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. Lucira Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $37.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

