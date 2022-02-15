BioPassport Token Reaches Market Cap of $64.39 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $64.39 million and $26.19 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00105856 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

